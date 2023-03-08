Living Estate Sale–Walk Back in Time! 110 Pine St., Stevi. 3/10 – 10 to 2, 3/11 – 10 to 2, 3-11 – 10 to 1 (most items free). Complete household full of everything, but this sale is a conundrum! Many of the well used items are from years back, however there are treasures to be found. Plus there are 50+ gumball/candy machines! Many items are not priced, so bargains will be made at checkout. Bring boxes, bags and trucks, but don’t wear white! The candy machines plus furniture, tools, lawn mower, snow blower, etc. are in the garage. NO earlies – CASH.

