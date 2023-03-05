Chili cook-off to benefit Stevensville police department

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Police Department are hosting their second annual Chili Cook-off and invite the public to enter. The event is also a fundraiser to help the department maintain their training and equipment. According to Police Clerk Kristin Kruse, much of their equipment is outdated. Fortunately, last year with the funds from that year’s cook-off, they were able to purchase new radar, radios and body-cams. The department has also seen a lot of staff turnover for various reasons, and Kruse explained that getting a new officer outfitted and trained can be an expensive endeavor. However, this is only a portion of the costs the department needs to secure to properly serve and protect, so Kruse hopes this year will go over at least as well. “Last year we learned a thing or two, so this year will be a lot more polished,” said Kruse.

Kruse said the department also tries to do other things for to the community as much as possible. “We want to continue to develop programs to give back.” Some of these other events include barbecues, donations and anything the PD can think of to participate in with the community. Kruse hopes this year’s fundraiser will aid the department in continuing that work as well.

The cook-off will be Saturday, March 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Family Center in Stevensville, at 333 Charlos Street. Everyone who wants to is encouraged to enter and the deadline to do so is March 13. The entry fee is $25 in cash or check, which can be turned in, along with a filled-out submission form, to the Stevensville Police Department or to the Stevensville town hall. Submissions should include the team name, chili recipe name, spiciness rating from one to five, address, phone and email.

The chili must be prepared from scratch and each team must provide a minimum of four quarts of chili. Only one pot can be prepared for judging and cooks must be present to win. Teams will arrive on the day of the event and be directed to their designated places. Teams must also bring serving utensils. The judging process will include a blind judging system. This system will include five criteria: aroma, creativity, flavor, texture and presentation. At the end of the event the winners will be announced. The first-place prize will receive $200, the second-place will win $100 and the third-place winner will get $50, all in cash.

Last year there were 25 entrees and many spectators. Kruse explained that the public should come out to watch the event, which will include dinner. The cost for spectators is $5. Blacksmith brewery will provide beer and wine. There will be both a live and silent auctions held during the cook-off as well as a raffle. Live music will be performed by Joan Zen. For more information, parties can call the police department at (406) 777-3011 or email Kruse at kristin@townofstevensville.com.