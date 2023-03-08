BitterRoot Bus grant application

Public Notice

Notifying all interested parties that the BitterRoot Bus is applying for $170,960.00 under the Section 5311 Grant program for the Federal Transit Administration entitled “Financial Assistance for Other than Urbanized Areas,” administered by the Montana Department of Transportation. Funding will be used for operating expenses associated with providing transportation services to the public within Ravalli County, Montana. BitterRoot Bus will also be receiving $ 62,489.00 in matching TransAde funding, and $131,149 in Capital funding for 1 minivan and 1 Mid-Top Extended minivan replacements.

If you have any questions, contact LaNette Moore at (406) 363.7484.

MRTMA of Missoula is also applying for $195,072.00 under section 5311 as well as $81,014.00 in CMAQ funds. As well MRTMA (I Ride) will be requesting Capital funding of $113,970 in replacement vehicles. Comments on this proposal should send comments within 30 days to: BitterRoot Bus, 310 Old Corvallis Rd., Hamilton, MT 59840. The application is on file at 2820 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula, MT. If requested a public hearing will be held and public notice indicating the location, date and time of the hearing will be provided.

If you have any questions, contact Lyn Hellegaard at (406) 327.8707.

BS 3-8-23.