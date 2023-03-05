by Mark Snider, Hamilton

Lately I have been feeling angry and upset. I realized this fact when I started cursing when I made a mistake or dropped something accidentally. This anger in me also affected my letters which I send to editors and legislators. After I recognized that my emotions were blemished or infected with negative feelings I felt a relief and lighter. I knew I had to change.

Most everyone, like myself, is challenged physically, financially, spiritually and relationally. Some of these challenges such as politics are basically out of our control.

I feel much better after recognizing my own anger, faulty thinking and emotional distress. Although there is some degree of dysfunction in everyone, I was surprised to see it myself. In the past, it was easy for me to see irrational thinking in others and I thought “If only I could talk sense into these people” or “These people cannot tell right from wrong or truth from lies.” In reality, I have to talk sense into my own dysfunctionality and understanding.

Carl Jung said: “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” I understand myself better because I see in me anger just like I see in others. At one time I believed lies and misinformation others told me until I examined the evidence and facts. I am asking you to join me in an effort for self examination and to check our facts.

In 2016 Republicans accused Democrats of operating a child sex trafficking ring out of a pizza shop which was proved a lie. Republicans falsely accused a past president of being not born in America. Republicans claimed a cabal of satanic pedophiles is running the world and Trump is going to defeat them; which is a false claim without an ounce of evidence. Republicans claimed COVID-19 vaccines were unnecessary and unsafe, another lie told without facts or science. Republicans claimed the election was stolen and even with over 62 lawsuits, not a shred of evidence. And now Republicans are claiming Democrats are selling the body parts of babies and engaging in ritual child sacrifice which is another lie and has no merit whatsoever.

We must stop lying and creating anger and division. I am tired of being angry. We must look at the facts and not false conspiracy theories and outright lies. Christian or not, Republican or Democrat, Black and white, we must work together to heal this nation, to tell the truth and work together for the Republic to which we swore an oath.