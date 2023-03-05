America last!

by Patti Franklin, Hamilton

The East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment may be the worst ecological disaster in U.S. history. Experts are calling it “our Chernobyl.” There is a mushroom cloud of deadly chemicals floating over the farm belt. Animals are dying. Fish are dead. People are sick. And it just happens to have poisoned hundreds of thousands of acres of prime Midwest farmland. Where is Biden? He is in Ukraine giving away another $500 million of your money.

The supply chain is crippled. Highways, ports and infrastructure are crumbling. Blue states are banning trucks from the roads. Grocery prices are skyrocketing. Egg farms are burning to the ground. Over 100 food plants have burned to the ground in the past year. Where is Biden?

The same exact thing that’s happening to food and farmland is happening to energy. Under former Trump we had energy independence and cheap, plentiful energy. Under Biden we have soaring gas and electricity prices, energy shortages and depletion of our national fuel reserve. In the middle of this, our government is desperate to ban gas stoves.

Our border is wide open, with millions of migrants pouring through. I believe all of them will require cradle-to-grave welfare and many of them are criminals. How many are terrorists? And through that border comes drugs. Fentanyl alone kills over 100,000 Americans per year and it’s pouring into and killing Montanans. It sure seems like someone wants Americans dead. Where is Biden? His administration facilitated this crisis.

Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates are causing “sudden death” and cardiac arrest by the thousands per day. Death rates are the highest in history. More children and young athletes are dropping dead suddenly than ever before in our lifetimes. Yet blue states are now mandating COVID-19 vaccines for your children to attend school. And our federal government is compiling a list of the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, Biden is getting ready to hand over our health care decisions to the WHO.

There is no question that Biden believes in an America last agenda.