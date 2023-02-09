Valentine cards wanted for Sapphire Lutheran Homes residents

For the fifth year, Sapphire Lutheran Homes is putting out a plea to the community to send Valentine’s Day cards to their residents. Dominic Farrenkopf, Director of Community Life at Sapphire, said that the residents really enjoy receiving the cards. “This project is something we look forward to every year,” said Farrenkopf. “Each year the response we get from the community is amazing. Last year we had several thousand cards delivered to Sapphire and distributed to our residents.”

Sapphire Lutheran Homes is a retirement center in Hamilton comprised of four buildings of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. There are approximately 160 residents on the campus, and all of them receive the Valentine’s Day cards.

“The residents get very excited this time of year when they know the cards are coming,” said Farrenkopf. “It makes them feel very special that complete strangers from all over the country, and sometimes the world, take a few moments to send them a Valentine greeting. We have received cards from across Montana, the United States, and even some internationally. People are very generous with their time and resources to make this event successful.” Farrrenkopf is encouraging schools, churches, youth groups, day cares, civic clubs, book clubs, quilt, clubs, art clubs, etc. and individuals to participate in this project by sending Valentines to the residents. “You do not have to send 160 cards, just send as many as you can. All of the cards are greatly appreciated!”

Participants can drop their cards off or mail them to Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th St., Hamilton MT 59840.