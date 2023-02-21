Storage Unit Sale

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Park River Storage located at 17 Red Ranch Rd. Stevensville MT 59870 intends to hold an Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale shall occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 3/7/2023 at 10:30AM. Unless listed below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Unit #11; Unit #116; Unit #126; Unit #144; Unit #147; Unit #35; Unit #6B. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice.

BS 2-22-23.