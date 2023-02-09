Storage Unit Sale – Murray and Vogt

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given to the people hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $850 and $930, Venture West Storage, LLC, located at 1008 Hwy 93 N. Victor, MT, 59875, will sell the contents of storage units E7 and E16 occupied by Raquel Murray (E7) and Melvin Vogt (E16), at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Venture West Storage, units E7 and E16, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

