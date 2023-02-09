Stevensville Western Heritage Days offers opportunity

One of Stevensville’s longest running events is in need of a sponsoring organization. Western Heritage Days, which takes place in June and is one of the first local festivals of the season, started as a flea market in the 1980’s and was created as a way to bring people to Stevensville’s downtown to give a boost to local businesses. Visitors who came for the flea market also spent their money at the shops and restaurants that line Main Street.

Over the years, various activities have been added and removed, including a parade, chuck wagon cook-off, farmers market, cultural presentations by members of the Salish Tribe, barnyard games, shopping cart races, beer garden, street dance and more. In the last few years, Western Heritage Days has been held in coordination with the Bitterroot 50 Mile Garage Sale, which brings thousands of shoppers to the valley on that weekend.

Throughout the years, proceeds from the event have gone to support worthy causes in the Stevensville community, most recently addressing food insecurity among Stevensville’s children and families.

There is now an opportunity for a non-profit group to take over the event, which has become a significant fundraiser. The only thing needed for Western Heritage Days to continue its long and successful tradition is a new set of committed volunteers. Previous organizers will make themselves available to pass on their collective knowledge and procedures to help ensure that Western Heritage Days remains the signature event it has become. This is a tremendous opportunity for a group or club that is looking to raise some money.

For more information contact Victoria Howell at 406-207-8793 or Liz Cook at 406-880-2007.