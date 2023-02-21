Stevensville Public Hearing – Burnt Fork Estates

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6:00 pm

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6:00 pm at their regularly scheduled meeting held at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of final plat review of Burnt Fork Estates Phase 1. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to jenelle@townofstevensville.com or mail to the Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on March 9, 2023. Questions, comments or more information can be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest:

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 2-22, 3-1-23