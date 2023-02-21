RFP – North Hamilton PER

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PREPARATION OF A NORTH HAMILTON PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING REPORT FOR WATER, SEWER, & TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS

CITY OF HAMILTON, MT

February 17, 2023

The City of Hamilton is seeking proposals from qualified firms to develop a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for an area of north Hamilton that includes the North Hamilton Urban Renewal District (NHURD) as well as adjacent properties both inside and adjacent to Hamilton City limits. The North Hamilton PER is intended to identify preferred alternatives and costs of improvements so that the City can begin working with public and private partners to implement water, sewer, and transportation projects needed to facilitate development and reduce blight in accordance with the City’s long range plans, including the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Transportation Plans, water & sewer plans, and NHURD Plan. The North Hamilton PER shall follow the outline of the Uniform Preliminary Engineering Report for Montana Public Works Facility Projects.

Consistent with Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, CDBG regulations governing the grant require that to the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for training, employment, and contracting arising in connection with this CDBG-assisted project will be extended to low- and very low-income individuals, especially those employed by Section 3 business concerns, participating in YouthBuild, living within the service area or the neighborhood of the project, or residing in public or Section 8-assisted housing.

Training and employment, as well as contracting opportunities are presented in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Opportunity Portal at https://hudapps.hud.gov/OpportunityPortal/ [hudapps.hud.gov]. Prospective trainees, employees, and contractors of HUD-assisted projects are encouraged to utilize this resource to identify opportunities. In addition, contractors are encouraged to register on HUD’s Section 3 Business Registry at https://portalapps.hud.gov/Sec3BusReg/BRegistry/SearchBusiness [portalapps.hud.gov] if they meet HUD’s requirements for a Section 3 Business Concern. Registrants will receive targeted outreach for opportunities pertaining to assisted projects that are covered by Section 3.

CDBG regulations governing the grant also require that opportunities for contracting will be extended to minority, women-owned, and disadvantaged (“DBE/MBE/WBE”) businesses. DBE/MBE/WBE firms are encouraged to register on Montana’s DBE Registry at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/business/contracting/civil/dbe.shtml. Registrants will receive targeted outreach for opportunities pertaining to assisted projects that are covered by DBE/MBE/WBE.

The full RFP is available from the Hamilton City Clerk’s Office and on the City of Hamilton website at www.cityofhamilton.net.

Proposals shall be emailed to the Hamilton City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net by the proposal due date. For alternative delivery methods please contact the City Clerk. Responses must be received by the City Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023. Late responses will not be accepted and any response received after the due date and time will be returned unopened.

The City of Hamilton and its agents reserve the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any formality or technicality. Questions regarding the North Hamilton PER may be directed to Hamilton Director of Public Works Donny Ramer, (406) 363-6717, dpw@cityofhamilton.net

Publish:

Bitterroot Star: February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023.