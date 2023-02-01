Public Hearing – Stevensville Subdivision Regulations

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, February 9, 2023, 6:00 pm

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday February 9, 2023, at 6:00 pm during their regular scheduled meeting at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, for the purpose of hearing public comment on the proposed Subdivision Regulations. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to jenelle@townofstevesnville.com<mailto:jenelle@townofstevesnville.com> or mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm February 9, 2023. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-77-5271 ext. 102. The drafted subdivision document can also be found by visiting our website on our community development page under supporting documents.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 2/1, 2/8/23