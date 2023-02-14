Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – White

RICHARD A. WEBER, P.C.

P.O. Box 1917

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Telephone: 406/363-6888

Email: ravallilaw@montana.com 

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Estate of PATRICIA VIRGINIA WHITE; Deceased.

Case NO.: DP-23-14

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Joann C. Hosko, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of Richard A. Weber, P.O. Box 1917, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 8th  day of February, 2023. 

      /s/Joann C. Hosko 

      Personal Representative of 

      The Estate  of Patricia Virginia White

      BS 2-15, 2-22, 3-1-23.

