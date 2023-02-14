Notice to Creditors – Kline

Craig Mungas

State Bar No. 6746

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100

Missoula, Montana 59808

Telephone: 406-721-8896

Telefax: 406-541-8037

Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com

Attorneys for Debra Jo Dudley and Robert James Dudley,

Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JUDITH LEE KLINE, a/k/a Judith L. Kline, Deceased.

Dept. No.: 1

Cause No.: DP-23-13

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to DEBRA JO DUDLEY and ROBERT JAMES DUDLEY, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 8th day of February, 2023.

/s/ Debra Jo Dudley

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Robert James Dudley

Co-Personal Representative

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

By: Craig Mungas

Attorneys for Debra Jo Dudley and Robert James Dudley, Co-Personal Representatives

BS2-15, 2-22, 3-1-23.