Notice to Creditors – Kline

Attorneys for Debra Jo Dudley and Robert James Dudley,
Co-Personal Representatives
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JUDITH LEE KLINE, a/k/a Judith L. Kline, Deceased.
Dept. No.: 1
Cause No.: DP-23-13
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to DEBRA JO DUDLEY and ROBERT JAMES DUDLEY, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 8th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Debra Jo Dudley
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Robert James Dudley
Co-Personal Representative
