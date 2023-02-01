Notice to Creditors – Donald J. D’Hondt

TANKO LAW OFFICE

BRIAN C. TANKO, ESQ.

Montana Bar No. 5194

392 – 1st Avenue East North

Kalispell MT 59901

Tel: (406) 257-3711

Fax: (406) 257-3722

Email: btanko@tanko.law.com

Web: www.tankolaw.com

Attorney for the Estate

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD J. D’HONDT, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-22-65

HON. LINT

District Court Judge

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to SYLVIA L. NOLASCO and FELIPE NOLASCO, the Co-Personal Representatives, certified with return receipt requested, to ℅ Tanko Law Office, 392 – 1st Avenue E.N., Kalispell MT 59901, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 12th day of January 2023.

/s/ Sylvia L. Nolasco, Personal Representative

/s/ Felipe Nolasco, Personal Representative

BS 2-1, 2-8, 2-15-23.