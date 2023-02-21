Notice to Creditors – Adams

TANKO LAW OFFICE

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRIAN JOSEPH ADAMS, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-22-111

HOWARD F. RECHT

District Court Judge

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to BARTON J. ADAMS, the Personal Representative, to ℅ Tanko Law Office, 392 – 1st Avenue E.N., Kalispell MT 59901, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 9th day of September, 2022.

/s/ Barton J. Adams, Personal Representative

