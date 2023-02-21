Notice to Creditors – Adams

TANKO LAW OFFICE
BRIAN C. TANKO, ESQ.
Montana Bar No. 5194
392 – 1st Avenue East North
Kalispell MT 59901
Tel: (406) 257-3711
Fax: (406) 257-3722
Email: btanko@tanko.law.com
Web: www.tankolaw.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRIAN JOSEPH ADAMS, Deceased.
Case No.: DP-22-111
HOWARD F. RECHT
District Court Judge
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to BARTON J. ADAMS, the Personal Representative, to ℅ Tanko Law Office, 392 – 1st Avenue E.N., Kalispell MT 59901, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 9th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Barton J. Adams, Personal Representative
Submitted by:
TANKO LAW OFFICE
/s/ Brian C. Tanko, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 2-22, 3-1, 3-8-23.
Leave a Reply