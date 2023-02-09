New editor joins Bitterroot Star

Before the advent of spring, the Bitterroot Star is excited to introduce their new editor, John Dowd. Having worked for several publications around western Montana, and in other parts of the country, Dowd brings with him a love for nature and the outdoors. An avid hunter, angler and outdoorsman, he spends much of his extra time exploring the wilds of Montana in any way he can find to do so. He has taught wilderness survival and worked as editor for a survival publication for a time.

Along with that, he has traveled extensively, and has taught numerous other outdoor pursuits including rock climbing, backpacking, scuba diving, free diving, firearms safety and self-defense and more. He is a board member for a nonprofit organization called Project ASCENT, out of Thompson Falls, that promotes land stewardship, conservation and youth outdoor activities. He also works with First Hunt Foundation as a mentor for new hunters. Dowd has a deep love for writing and covering small communities and is thrilled to get to know the people of the Bitterroot Valley.