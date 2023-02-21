Montana youth matter to locals

Local organization fundraises for youth across the state

by John Dowd

Montana’s history was built on adventures in the outdoors and in trying to keep up that legacy into the future, several organizations are partnering. First Hunt Foundation along with Montana Conservation Elders have created a program they are now calling Montana Matters Youth Outdoor Experiences. The collective organization has been running since 2013 and provides scholarships for youth to attend various outdoor camps across the state, including several of their own camp programs. In March, the program will be hosting their first fundraising banquet.

The banquet will be held March 11 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Family Center in Stevensville. The group has budgeted the event for 200 people, and tickets are selling fast, according to volunteers. “They want to call us and get their ticket early because this is going to be a really awesome thing,” said board member Tracey Manning. Tickets are $50 for a single person, meal provided, and $100 for a couple. There are also pricier options that include giveaways, cash back and other prizes.

The event will include both a live and silent auction along with numerous raffles. According to Manning, in the raffles alone there will be at least eight guns and many other prizes. The live auction will involve special draw hunts, international hunts and much more. Many of the prizes and hunts are geared towards getting youth into the outdoors and all participating organizations encourage families to attend the banquet with their kids.

All the proceeds will be split between First Hunt Foundation and Montana Conservation Elders to go towards funding camp programs and scholarships. These camps are held by over 40 different organizations throughout the state and occur year round. These camps encompass loads of activities like hunting, fishing, backcountry horsemanship, trapping, backpacking, shooting, conservation and much more. As one previous camper, turned camp counselor for Montana Matters, explained, “I made a lot of new friends, learned a lot and now I’m hooked!” This was said by Meli Graham, who is now working with the organization to help get more youth involved after attending the Montana Matters run camps last year. According to another member of Montana Matters, Fred Upchurch, the program teaches youth to “respect the land and respect the critters that run on it.” He believes outdoorsmanship is essential for youth to become conservation-minded adults.

For more information on Montana Matters Youth Outdoor Experiences, members suggest interested parties visit the group website www.mtconservationelders.org. For more banquet information, people should call Manning at (406) 214-1154.