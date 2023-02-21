Hearing on Name Change – Sargent

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Sarah Lavonne Sargent, Sarah Lavonne Sargent, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-23-51

Dept. 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change



This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Sarah Lavonne Sargent to Sarah Lavonne Gingerich-Sargent..

The hearing will be on March 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 15th day of February, 2023.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

BY: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2-22, 3-1, 3-8, 3-15-23.