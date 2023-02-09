Hearing – Daly Ditches changes

David T. Markette
Dustin M. Chouinard
Megan S. Winderl
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 S. First Street
P.O. Box 515
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-1110
DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com
Attorneys for Petitioners
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
N
RE:
THE
PETITION
FOR
INCLUSION
AND
EXCLUSION
OF
LANDS
IN
THE
DALY
DITCHES
IRRIGATION
DISTRICT
IN
RAVALLI
COUNTY,
MONTANA
Heather Villarreal; and Henry L. Tintzman and Wendy J. Tintzman; and Henry L. Tintzman; and James F. Shaw, Jr. and Diane M. Shaw; and Mary P. Wetzsteon and Joseph W. Wetzsteon; and Bitterrooters LLC; and Leonardi Farms Inc; Petitioners
Cause N. DV-82-95
Dept. No.
NOTICE
OF
HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been set in the courtroom of the above-entitled Court at the Ravalli County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 2, 205 Bedford, Hamilton, Montana, Ravalli County, Montana, for the inclusion and exclusion of land in the Daly Ditches Irrigation District, the 23rd day of March, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at which time and place all persons interested in the Petition of Heather Villarreal; Henry L. Tintzman and Wendy J. Tintzman; Henry L. Tintzman; James F. Shaw, Jr. and Diane M. Shaw; Mary P. Wetzsteon and Joseph W. Wetzsteon; Bitterrooters LLC; and Leonardi Farms Inc; to add and remove certain lands described in the Petition to the Daly Ditches Irrigation District in Ravalli County, Montana, may appear to be heard. Said Petition is on file with the Clerk of District Court and is open to public inspection.
DATED: January 30, 2023
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of Court
By: Barbara Beavers
Deputy Clerk
BS 2-8, 2-15, 2-22-23.
Leave a Reply