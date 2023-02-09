Hearing – Daly Ditches changes

David T. Markette

Dustin M. Chouinard

Megan S. Winderl

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Petitioners

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

N

RE:

THE

PETITION

FOR

INCLUSION

AND

EXCLUSION

OF

LANDS

IN

THE

DALY

DITCHES

IRRIGATION

DISTRICT

IN

RAVALLI

COUNTY,

MONTANA

Heather Villarreal; and Henry L. Tintzman and Wendy J. Tintzman; and Henry L. Tintzman; and James F. Shaw, Jr. and Diane M. Shaw; and Mary P. Wetzsteon and Joseph W. Wetzsteon; and Bitterrooters LLC; and Leonardi Farms Inc; Petitioners

Cause N. DV-82-95

Dept. No.

NOTICE

OF

HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been set in the courtroom of the above-entitled Court at the Ravalli County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 2, 205 Bedford, Hamilton, Montana, Ravalli County, Montana, for the inclusion and exclusion of land in the Daly Ditches Irrigation District, the 23rd day of March, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at which time and place all persons interested in the Petition of Heather Villarreal; Henry L. Tintzman and Wendy J. Tintzman; Henry L. Tintzman; James F. Shaw, Jr. and Diane M. Shaw; Mary P. Wetzsteon and Joseph W. Wetzsteon; Bitterrooters LLC; and Leonardi Farms Inc; to add and remove certain lands described in the Petition to the Daly Ditches Irrigation District in Ravalli County, Montana, may appear to be heard. Said Petition is on file with the Clerk of District Court and is open to public inspection.

DATED: January 30, 2023

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk

BS 2-8, 2-15, 2-22-23.