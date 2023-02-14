Estate Sale – 2/17-2/18, 1109 Heritage, Stevi

Complete Estate Sale–Everything plus the House! 1109 Heritage, Kootenai Village, Stevi (across from Super 1) 2/16 – 9 to 4 (prices firm), 2/17 – 9 to 3, 2/18 – 9 to 2 (½ price or offers) MEN= Liberty gun safe, 10’ table saw, Cobra drain cleaner, rolling tool chest, tons of tools, storage shelves, propane bottle & heater, western clothing – hats – boots, & nice saddle! WOMEN= nice glassware, kitchen everything, sm. western clothing! ALL= furniture, records, CD’s, movies, books, TV, dresser, couches, recliners, bed frame, patio furniture, sm. appliances! FUN= unusual collectables from the 1930’s & treasures to be found. You will find great “buy it now” or “bid” items, too. Remember to come on time and stay late! NO EARLIES – CASH

Share this: