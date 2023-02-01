Error in Public Notice – Stevensville Motion to Amend Water Rights Claim



NOTICE OF ERROR IN STEVENSVILLE’S PUBLIC NOTICE



The recently published Notice regarding the Town of Stevensville’s MOTION TO AMEND STATEMENT OF CLAIM 76H 214635-00 incorrectly stated that objections must be filed by March 6, 2022, the correct date is March 6, 2023. A corrected Notice is provided below.

Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot River and East Side Subbasin (76HA) – Bitterroot River Water Users

MOTION TO AMEND STATEMENT OF CLAIM



(Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6), MCA)

A Motion to Amend Statement of Claim 76H 214635-00 has been filed with the Montana Water Court by Claimant Town of Stevensville, seeking to amend the place of use for claim 76H 214635-00 to its projected service area encompassing the boundaries of its reasonably projected growth. Stevensville’s Motion to Amend requests an enlargement of its place of use based on projections of population growth through the year 2075. Stevensville does not seek any other modifications to Claim 76H 214635-00. By filing this Motion, Claimant is asserting that this amendment is necessary to accurately reflect the service area Claim 76H 214635-00 is entitled to.

The entirety of Claimant’s Motion may be viewed on the Montana Water Court webpage at: https://courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-Info/PublicNotices

OBJECTION DEADLINE



Any response or objection to the Motion to Amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, P.O. Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59718, 1-406-586-4364, within 45 days of the date of the last newspaper publication of this notice, by March 6, 2023, in accordance with Section 85-2-233(6), MCA. Please indicate “CASE 76HA-6002-A-2022” on any response, objection, or other correspondence related to this Motion to Amend

BS 2-1, 2-8, 2-15-23.