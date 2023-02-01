Downtown Hamilton advocates add foundation

by Nathan Boddy

Hamilton Downtown Association (HDA) Director, Robin Pruitt, knows that growth within the community can be seen from a lot of different viewpoints, but whatever someone’s outlook on that change might be, it means that her Association’s work will become even more important.

“Our downtown is in a really great place,” she says, “and our downtown association is in a really great place.” Pruitt says that their solid standing has been the result of years of dedication and hard work on behalf of many community players, people like Russ Lawrence and Claire Kemp, whose dedication has, “made the HDA what it is.”

Still, the HDA has an ongoing mandate, something that Pruitt points out is for the well-being of Hamilton, “from bridge to bridge.” In order that the HDA continues to serve the best interests of both business owners as well as residents, it has recently expanded its potential reach by forming a 501c3 foundation, which may help it to receive charitable giving. The HDA itself is classified as a 501c6 organization, which exists to serve its members. However, a 501c3 designation is classified as one which serves the public. Pruitt points out that many business associations follow this model wherein they function with both an association and a foundation, so the arrangement has been well tested. In Hamilton, that partnership will also include interplay with the city’s adopted Downtown Master Plan and the Hamilton Downtown Business Improvement District (DHBID). While the players and acronyms are many, the end goal is very straightforward: maintain the vitality of Hamilton businesses, the benefits of which are enjoyed by all.

The HDA is in the process of collecting questionnaires from its members and the public in order to determine if its current trajectory is on track with perceived needs and wishes. A five year strategic play which covered 2017 through 2022 has been a guiding document for the HDA, but colossal shifts in the pace of growth in Montana, as well as their new foundation, make it a logical time to clarify their future course.

Pruitt says that they’d like to know, for example, how the Association is viewed, what are priority areas that members would like it to address, and what do they value about the services that the HDA provides.

“We do a lot of services on a very lean staff,” says Pruitt, pointing out that advocacy for businesses, beautification, events, financial development are all among the HDA’s list of priorities.

“It’s important to know that we don’t just serve Main Street businesses,” she adds. “We serve small businesses from bridge to bridge.”

Pruitt points out that one of their recent events, the Christmas Tree Lighting, brought in an estimated 1500 people to Main Street. However, bringing people specifically to downtown is not where the HDA calls it quits. Drawing people to an event is just one step, because it increases the likelihood that they stay in town and satisfy their needs here, whatever those needs might be.

Whether it’s managing the hanging flower baskets that decorate Main Street, or the careful interplay between city business owners and city staff to complete important projects, a healthy and active business landscape is an undeniable quality of life component for any town. Pruitt makes that point clear as it relates to the many people who are moving to Montana.

“They move here in part due to the character and the sweetness of our town,” said Pruitt. “The way that we’re going to preserve our small town culture is to have an advocacy group that really is out there getting people to shop local, come to community events, and be a part of our downtown.”

There are many ways for interested parties to become involved with the health and promotion of Hamilton’s vitality, one of which would be to volunteer or become a member of the HDA. For more information go online to: https://visithamiltonmt.org.