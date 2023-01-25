Youth educator recognized by Trout Unlimited

by Michael Howell

Geoff Fitzgerald was awarded the Bitterroot Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s Earl Little Memorial Award in November 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent suspension of in-person meetings, however, the award was not actually handed off until last Thursday. Earl Little, who died in 2018 at age 78, was a long-time steward of conservation and education in the Bitterroot with a special focus on youth education and the Earl Little Youth Education Award of Excellence was established to recognize those who excel as youth educators.

Little was born and raised in Wisconsin, and after college, he worked as a Juvenile Officer and a Game Warden. An accomplished angler, fly tier and gifted teacher, he became a successful outdoor writer. After his retirement, he and his wife Joan moved to the Bitterroot and became regular fixtures at youth education programs all over the valley.

Among his numerous accomplishments after arriving in the valley was becoming a founding organizer of BRTU’s Bitterroot Buggers more than two decades ago. The Bitterroot Buggers is a class for boys and girls ages 9–14 that introduces them to fly tying and fly fishing basics and conservation. The class has been offered continually since 1998 to Bitterroot youth and has graduated more than 1000 students. The class is limited to 30 beginners and 10 advanced students to ensure quality instruction by Bitterroot volunteers. Curriculum covers fly tying, casting, entomology, safety, knots and ethics.

The latest recipient of the award, Geoff Fitzgerald, is a Past President of BRTU. He holds a BA Degree in Fish and Wildlife Management from MSU and has worked with US Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Natural Heritage Program through the Fisheries Cooperative at MSU, Idaho Fish and Game on whirling disease and with the Eagle Fish Health Lab. He also has been a raptor research technician, and owl biologist in both Montana and Oregon and a site leader through MT Defenders of Wildlife for a wolverine project.

“Most notably, and the reason for his nomination, he taught Entomology and Bug ID to the Bitterroot Buggers and our adult fishing classes for over 12 years,” said Bitterroot Bugger Greg Chester who was on hand to present Fitzgerald with the award plaque.

Chester said that Fitzgerald uses a combination of primers with comprehensive descriptions of aquatic invertebrates. He also brings in aquaria full of bugs he captures earlier on the day of his class.

“The kids and grownups at the Buggers classes thoroughly enjoy these hands-on presentations,” said Chester. “After class, he returns the captured bugs into the same water whence they had been captured – a true conservationist!” He said the detailed handouts Fitzgerald created for the students received “rave reviews” from at least two noted fly fishing authors, Rick Hafele and Dave Hughes.

“Along with his dedication to our watershed and stewardship promotion, Geoff is indeed a worthy recipient of this prestigious award exemplifying excellence in Bitterroot Valley youth education,” said Chester.