by Terri Lackey, Stevensville

If you’ve been paying attention at all, you have noticed the Big Push for a Convention of States (COS). Darn federal government is completely out of control with their spending and old geezers that need to go home. The COS people are advocating for a “balanced budget” and “term limits.” Sounds good in theory, doesn’t it? The big question to ask yourself is, if the government isn’t following the Constitution now, what sense does it make to “re-write” it and HOPE they will then adhere to it and do the right thing? If you know the Constitution, everything we need to get this country back in shape is to simply “follow it”! Did you know that a member of the COS legal advisory board, Robert P. George, has proposed a New 2nd Amendment? This is what your new 2nd Amendment, sponsored by COS, would say:

“Neither the States or the United States shall make or enforce any law infringing the right to keep and bear arms of the sort ordinarily used for self-defense and recreational purposes, provided that States and the United States in places subject to its general regulatory authority, may enact and enforce reasonable regulations on the bearing of arms, and the keeping of arms by persons determined, with due process, to be dangerous to themselves or other.”

Now what on earth does that have to do with balancing the budget or sending old geezers home? The COS people are telling us that this procedure will be controlled and strictly for balancing the budget and term limits. Then why did legal counsel for COS find it necessary to re-write our 2nd Amendment and entire New Constitution? Don’t take my word for it – it’s time to do your own research. (constitutioncenter.org) The Conservative Constitution; Article 1 Section 12 you will find your new 2nd Amendment!

We better start paying attention to the fine print, the smooth words of those trying to deceive us, and our guts, because there is something rotten in Denmark!