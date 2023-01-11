Western Montana Wrestling Duals results



by Scott Sacry

Wrestling teams from 18 western Montana schools traveled to Ronan on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7th to compete in the Western Montana Duals. On Friday, teams competed in a team dual tournament, then on Saturday there was an open invitational. All of the valley wrestling teams competed. Some of the highlights from this busy tournament were: Florence’s Hailey Sutton took first in the girls’ 152 weight class, Hamilton’s Madison Lee took 1st in the girls’ 145 weight class, Darby’s Logan Hughes took 1st in the girls’ 165 weight class, and Hamilton’s Jesse Anson took 1st in the boys’ 132 weight class.

Corvallis took 5th place in the girls’ team dual competition. Numerous Bitterroot Valley girls placed in the invitational. For Corvallis, Kierra Davis took 2nd at 100, Addy Williams took 5th at 107, Kaelynn Vanderpool took 6th at 114, Taelynn Chavez took 5th at 120, and Jocelyn Covington took 2nd at 132. For Florence, Neveah Speer took 6th at 120, Morgan Olson took 5th at 145, and Hailey Sutton took 1st at 152. For Hamilton, Madison Lee took 1st at 145, and, also at 145, Sierra Poulsen took 3rd. For Darby, Logan Hughes took 1st at 165, and Tayler Rust took 3rd at 114.

In the boys’ team dual competition, Florence took 5th place and Corvallis took 7th. In the Invitational team standings, Florence finished in 6th, Hamilton finished in 7th, Corvallis finished in 10th, and Stevensville finished 13th.

The following are the individual boys’ results from the Invitational for Bitterroot Valley wrestlers. At 103, Max Rosenthal of Florence took 5th and Colton Morgan of Hamilton took 6th. At 113, Todd Whitescarver of Stevensville took 4th. At 120, Florence’s Jon Post took 3rd. At 126, Stevensville’s William Chiavarini took 4th, and Sean Davis of Corvallis took 6th. At 132, Jesse Anson of Hamilton took 1st and Seth Allen of Corvallis took 6th. At 160, Jonny Williams of Corvallis took 2nd. At 170, Carter Morgan of Hamilton took 6th. At 182, Florence’s Dallas Blair took 5th and Clayton Beall of Hamilton took 6th. At 205, Hamilton’s Derrick Saltzman took 2nd and Trevor Lewis of Hamilton took 4th. And at 285, Florence’s Arie McLaughlin took 4th.