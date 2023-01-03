Stevensville – Hearings on Ordinance Change, Townhome Proposal

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing on 1-12-23 to amend Ordinance No. 150, removal of contradicting language in Sec. 24-17 4 (a). 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 will take place at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 1-26-23 Town Council Meeting. Public Hearing will also be held at the 1-12-23 Town Council Meeting for the proposed Pine Street Properties a proposal for 41 Townhomes on Pine Street in Stevensville MT. Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 150 and the proposed Pine Street Properties orally at the hearing Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm and comments can be given on the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 150 at the Public Hearing on January 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 1-4, 1-11-23.