Stevensville council rejects apartment complex proposal

At their first meeting of the new year, in front of a packed house, the Stevensville Town Council voted down a proposal to build 41 rental units just off the Eastside Hwy between Pine Street and North Avenue on the north side of Stevensvlle. The proposal was submitted by Spire Properties, represented by Rob Horlacher of Stevensville.

Before the council took public comment on the proposal, Horlacher presented a brief overview of the project. Horlacher said that last November he attended a meeting put together by a group of the valley’s largest employers, including Bitterroot Health and GSK, among others. He said they were concerned about housing affordability and this proposed project would help address that.

The plan calls for 41 units, mostly four-plexes, to be built on 3.09 acres on Pine Street. The 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath apartments would be 1300 square feet and each would have a small backyard. All would be designed as long-term rentals, with no sub-letting allowed. Monthly rents are projected to be approximately $1750. Horlacher said that the project required no subdivision of the property, and no zoning changes or variances. He also said that he had met with the Town’s public works director, police chief and fire chief, and had made revisions to the plans based on their recommendations. If the project was approved, they have agreed to pay all fees upfront, which total about $230,000. Horlacher said the project is “in harmony” with the Town’s water and sewer capacity which was reviewed two years ago.

“We believe this place is special,” said Horlacher. “I wholeheartedly believe in this project.”

But that was not the general opinion of members of the public who attended the meeting. Not one spoke in favor of the proposal.

Former council member Marilyn Wolff said that Spire Properties is an out-of-state company. She said that in her opinion the previous council and mayor had made a mistake when they changed the zoning on the property in question from single family to multi-family.

“The area is a bog,” said Wolff, referring to well-known high ground water and drainage problems in the area. “This [development] could cause problems of flooding for neighbors.” She also mentioned traffic concerns and advised the council to “use caution and skepticism.”

Ben Longbottom also mentioned the drainage problems in the area. He said he had personally seen water running over Pine Street. “One of the conditions of approval should be a drainage plan signed off by DEQ.”

A number of other people commented on the water problems. Jason Garrard, who lives at 112 Pine, said the property in the proposal runs around his property. He said the high groundwater has produced a wetlands-type environment with cattails and ducks. He said at one point he put in a ditch, which doesn’t really drain anywhere, but does collect the excess water so it doesn’t flood his house. He also mentioned that the proposed two-story structures would block people’s views, and had concerns about the single access point and traffic on Pine and Eastside Hwy. “Who will pay for water damage in the future,” said Garrard.

Betty Curry, who owns property on East 2nd, said, “I think if they let this project go through and they build up, it’s going to put me in a hole. I don’t agree with this project.”

Council member Stacie Barker noted that the letter that adjacent property owners received regarding the property had a smaller total acreage amount than what Horlacher had stated in his presentation. He explained that a portion of the acreage is outside the town boundaries and so does not come under the Town’s review. Barker said that the letter was “deceiving” the public. She also asked whether the project could be downsized from the 41 units.

“We actually aren’t maximizing the density of the units,” said Horlacher. “We are trying to do something that allows people to be here… The average rent of all properties [in the valley], new, old, is $950…” He said the cost of building has gone up and “shrinking the project doesn’t make a lot of sense for us.”

Horlacher said that although the backyards are small, “this is a different type of living. People who choose to live here will have a smaller area.” He didn’t think the traffic would be that bad and the development would bring needed tax revenue to the town, as well as families who would be an economic benefit to the local businesses.

Although the plan uses the most current information available regarding the Town’s water capacity, the council remained unconvinced that there actually was enough water to serve a development of this size and wanted to wait until another review of the Town’s water system was done. Council members also expressed concern over the density, the traffic, and the drainage problems. The council ultimately voted not to approve the proposal. The vote was 3-0, with Cindy Brown abstaining.

The council then voted to have HDR Engineering, who is currently under contract with the Town studying various water issues, do a review of the Town’s water system, including capacity.

In other business the council:

• Unanimously approved the mayor’s recommendation of Melanie D’Isidoro or Nathan Huling for prosecution services for City Court at the rate of $150 per hour

• unanimously approved spending up to $10,000 from the Jean Thomas Fund for pool repairs

• unanimously consented to the mayor’s appointment of Karen Wandler to the Police Commission

• unanimously approved Skydive Montana’s request to have their attorney and the town attorney meet to review and discuss waivers for skydiving at the Stevensville Airport

• approved withdrawing a motion to elect a council president. Bob Michalson will continue to serve in that capacity.

Under council comments, Michalson thanked Police Chief Mac Sosa for putting the yellow safety flags at the crosswalks on Main Street. Michalson also publicly thanked planning board member Angela Lyons for her work on updating the subdivision regulations.