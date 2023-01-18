Stevensville athletes sign letters of intent

by Scott Sacry

Victoria Uskoski and Daphne Engel from Stevensville High School have signed letters of intent to play sports in college next year, Engel for volleyball and Uskoski for soccer.

In November, Daphne Engel accepted a scholarship to play volleyball for the Lady Broncos of Hastings College. Hastings College is located in Hastings, Nebraska and is an NAIA school that plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Engel was an All State selection and the co-MVP of the Southwestern A division this year for the Stevensville Volleyball team. She chose Hastings after visiting the college. “The players and coaches were very inviting and positive,” said Engel. “I was able to practice with the team and watch one of their games and it was a great experience.” Engel plans to pursue a career in Exercise Science at Hastings.

Last week, Victoria Uskoski accepted a soccer scholarship at Walla Walla Community College, which is located in Walla Walla, Washington. The Walla Walla Warriors play in the Northwest Intercollegiate Athletic Association (NWAC) conference. Uskoski was a four-year starter for the Lady ‘Jackets soccer team and an All State selection this last year. She chose Walla Walla after a recent visit to the school. “It was a great fit,” said Uskoski. “The coaches and players were awesome and I’m super excited for the opportunity.” Uskoski plans to enroll in the pre-veterinary program at Walla Walla.

