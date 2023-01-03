Remember to be kind

by Peggy Leverton, Victor

This letter is an apology to a pair of kind strangers who stopped by on the evening of Wednesday, December 28th, on Meridian Road. I was walking our dog, and they stopped by in a large diesel pickup truck with bright lights. It became necessary to step off the road into the icy snow, and my dog barked incessantly the whole time. I got cross and impatient and snapped at them. I have no doubt that these people intended to be kind, but didn’t show it with my snappy remarks; I appreciate their concern and wish to send them my best regards as well as thanks for their kindness and concern. I wish them a Happy New Year, and do hope that we get to meet in person at some point.