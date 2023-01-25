MDT plans bridge preservation work in Bitterroot

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. These bridges are located on US Highway 93 (US 93) between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing, and Main Street in Hamilton.

Proposed work includes a variety of bridge deck repairs and preservation treatments. The treatments include concrete deck repair, minor joint repair, crack sealing, thin lift overlays, and smoothing out bridge end transitions. Individual bridge decks may need only one or more of the listed treatments.

The bridges in this project have been identified as candidates for rehabilitation due to the wear and cracking of their bridge decks. The purpose of this project is to repair and seal bridge decks to increase the service life of the bridges in a cost-effective manner.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9820.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Ben Nunnallee at 406-523-5846 or Project Design Engineer DeWayne Wilson at 406-444-4933 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.