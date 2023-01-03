Jason Fellin’s new year’s resolution: get a new kidney

What would you do if you found out your child needed a new kidney in order to stay alive? No doubt whatever was in your power to make that happen, and that’s what Tina and Tom Fellin of Stevensville are doing right now. Time is of the essence.

A little more than 20 years ago, their son Jason started having symptoms of kidney disease and although it was not officially diagnosed until about five years ago via biopsy, it was assumed it was most likely IgA Nephropathy, an autoimmune disease which attacks the kidneys, leading to kidney failure quickly, or eventually. Many people don’t even know they have it until things get pretty challenging, and in many cases, lead directly to end stage renal failure upon diagnosis.

Jason, 46, was pretty lucky until about a year ago when his nephrologist in Seattle told him it was time to start the process at University of Washington Transplant Center to “‘get on the list” and start thinking ‘dialysis’ in the very near future. Medications and diet were adjusted, but unfortunately, those things alone were not enough to stall the next phase to dialysis. About a month ago, Jason had a catheter installed to begin the process of in-home dialysis called PD. For the past two weeks he has been working through the issues involved with that process.

“We are all thankful it IS a choice,” says Tina, “but it presents with some challenges, too. It’s a nightly 8+ hours to connect to the life saving machine that takes care of the bad things in his system (that’s a gentle way of putting it), but it’s better for your body than other dialysis options. And certainly, it is a life saver until a donor can be found, and he receives the gift of life.”

Jason was born at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, the son of a career Naval officer, and lived his first 18 years as a military brat. He graduated from University of Washington, and has worked as a software engineer in Seattle, Italy, Sweden and now for OnX in Missoula. He and his family live in a wonderful 100-year-old home in Missoula and are currently in the process of making this “queen” their home. Their son, Luca, is almost 5. They continue to live an active lifestyle of camping, hiking and skiing, and are grateful that this disease hasn’t taken away much of their family time. Jason can be as active as he can tolerate while on dialysis, and will continue that lifestyle after he heals completely from transplant, according to Tina.

Unfortunately, neither Tina nor Tom Fellin are medically suitable donors for Jason, and neither is Jason’s wife.

“Becoming a living organ/kidney donor is a desire so many people have, and yet know nothing about, or how to even begin the process,” said Tina. In fact, a person only needs one kidney to have a long and healthy life. The surgery has become so much easier these last few years for both the donor and the recipient. The challenge is finding people who are willing to take the first step with University of Washington Transplant Center, and eventually crossing the finish line to qualify for donation. The rules to get to the “finish line” are very strict, and these precautions are for the donor mostly, to make sure that donating a kidney will not affect their future health. Donors must be protected. In fact, these are the words directly from the UW transplant center:

“Because a living kidney donation is considered a one-shot opportunity, we are very careful in determining who is appropriate for donation. Ultimately, we want the best kidney for the recipient while doing everything possible to minimize risk to the donor.”

Jason is a perfect candidate for a transplant; he is in great physical shape and has no other challenging health issues that so many do who have end stage kidney failure. “We are extremely grateful for that,” said Tina.

“We are reaching out in any way possible for Jason,” said Tina. “A living donor is best for longevity, we have learned.”

The first step for folks who are willing to donate is to register here: https://uw.donorscreen.org/register/now

After that, someone from the UW transplant center will be in touch within a few days to take them to the next step, if everything looks good on the initial survey. The possible donor can remain anonymous or reach out to the Fellins in any way. All expenses are covered for lodging, food, transportation, etc. to/from Seattle for as often and as long as the donor needs to be there.

“We will be in the area at transplant time to help the donor in any way with whatever their needs may be, for the duration of their recovery, if they have no one else to be there with them,” said Tina.

A number of years ago, a similar story in the Bitterroot Star about a Stevensville woman who needed a kidney resulted in a successful donor.

“I was so moved to hear that another article in the newspaper produced a living donor in the valley and on to successful transplant!” said Tina. “We know it takes a lot to have the courage to ‘make the ask’, but we won’t receive unless we DO ask! Jason is our only child and we will do anything for him so that he may live a long and healthy life, and so, too, that he may experience becoming a grandparent as he made us!”

More information about Jason can be found at www.dancingkidneys.com. In addition, both Tina and Jason can be contacted for more information. Tina can be reached at: tfellin@comcast.net; phone 406-540-2644. Jason’s email is: dancingkidneys@gmail.com.

In this time of wishes for a happy new year, the Fellin family is hoping theirs “will be a good one.”