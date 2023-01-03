Help your neighbor

by Theresa King, Hamilton

Thursday morning I was coming down Main Street in Hamilton. There was an elderly man with a cane, carrying a canvas bag and crossing in the crosswalk. It was apparent that the gentleman walking had a slight struggle with his left leg. I rolled my window down and asked him if he would like a ride to his destination. While I was ready to turn by the post office to help him get in my car, there was a man in a black truck who was angry and yelled obscenities at me because he had to wait a couple seconds to get through the intersection. He surely saw the man crossing in the crosswalk because it was a 4 way stop and he had to wait for the gentleman as well. I am appalled at the insensitivity some people have. I hope someday the gentleman who was extremely upset needs help and someone helps him. We live in a society full of self-serving people. What has happened to caring and helping those who struggle? As it was, I took the gentleman to Safeway so he could get some groceries. I knew he had walked quite a ways, so I waited for him and took him home. It’s called Helping your Neighbor. Maybe more people could try it.