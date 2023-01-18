by Tim Hancock, Stevensville

This is a letter to the residents of Montana and specifically to Ravalli County regarding this current issue around Article V of the Constitution. First, I would like to encourage you to get a copy of The Constitution and read Article V. It is short and would take no more than a couple minutes to read and digest.

The biggest question I have and I’m sure most of the conservative and patriotic voters of Ravalli County agree…WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE CONSTITUTION AS IS? It served as the foundation of the country and allowed it to prosper while guaranteeing the rights of the citizens…until our elected officials began to ignore it. The Constitution is just fine, but it needs to be adhered to by ALL government officials elected and unelected.

I don’t know why Helen Sabin, who appears to be the local mouthpiece for the Convention of States organization (COS) locally, promotes this convention as a “fix all” solution for a runaway government. And no doubt we have a problem there, from local officials up to the POTUS. What makes anyone think that putting a couple amendments in the Constitution will actually make these people adhere to the Constitution? All sounds good on paper and I agree we need to rein in unbridled government spending, secure the border, pandemic hoax and the rest of the crap coming down from above. But Helen Sabin needs to read the Constitution, the part on Enumerated Powers and Article V. Article V says nothing in regard to the excerpts from the conventionofstates.com she portrays as the fix for this run-away government. Consider this…YOU CAN’T AMEND A POWER THAT WAS NEVER GIVEN! The COS group portrays itself as a grassroots organization, but in truth most of this well funded organization’s funds come from a few donors with many sending six figure donations. Ask yourself WHY and WHO is behind this COS?

And when you are asking why a Convention of States, ask yourself if you are okay opening up the Constitution? WHAT IN OUR CONSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE NEEDS TO BE CHANGED? Remember Article V states “The Congress,” not the States, will convene and set the rules for the Convention. And you trust Congress to make changes to the Constitution? With the current political climate where more than two dozen members of Congress have been indicted for felonies since 1980, do you trust these politicians? Trust Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, or Mitt Romney or Jon Tester? You bet I don’t want to put my faith in the politicians who have in fact ignored The Constitution for decades.

That said, how about your local politicians, do you trust your locally elected officials to represent you? Why won’t Ravalli County officials look into election fraud, for instance? If you are going to put your trust in local politicians, you might want to consider that two local legislators took nearly $100,000 from the COS organization. Yes, both Wayne Rusk and Jason Ellsworth took nearly six figures between them in the recent campaign. What did the COS buy there? Why is the COS targeting Montana?

I encourage you to do your own research on this issue. There is more to this than I realized until I dug deeper. Read the COS info Helen Sabin and others are promoting and then read some other information and make your own decision. I did a bit of research on the name Professor Robert P. George, you should too. In addition to being a member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, he co-authored a sample Conservative Constitution replacement for our current Constitution. You should look up and read that one….especially the rewrite on the 2nd Amendment. The flyer/poster in the paper previously was exactly right. But don’t wait too long as SJ2, promoted by Jason Elllsworth and others, is coming up for a vote in the Montana Legislature shortly. Here are a couple references:

guardtheconstitution.com Glenn Beck

renewamerica.com Search: Convention of States