by Doug Bohn, Victor

For those unaware, a country in the western hemisphere, a Republic, recently conducted elections. The results caused citizens of that country, including all races, creeds, economic levels and political leanings, to question its legitimacy.

Citizens, with overwhelming evidence and affidavits of fraud, exercising their rights, protested. Asking for recounts, demanding legal intervention, eventually taking to the streets and going to the capital in protest. These lawful actions were ignored.

Local authorities pointed to the State. The State advised election administration was a local issue. Frustrated citizens turned to the only legal option they had left, the courts.

Citizens turned to those oath-bound to protect and defend their rights. Surely, these pillars of society would hear the people, from whom all authority ascends, in this Republic. Yet, the courts turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

The citizens turned their attention to the mechanism used to remove their rights. The voting machines. Why? Simple, this country never had issues before with the machines, certainly not to the extent where their country could be lost overnight.

As they investigated, the suspicions grew. The citizens asked to inspect the machines, but were denied. They demanded to inspect the source-code in the machines to determine what the machine did, again they were denied.

The citizens discovered that their local and state “leaders” had signed binding contracts with third-party vendors and had willingly surrendered the right of self-government to a foreign entity. The only solution was to end these contracts. The so-called leaders were reluctant to do this because they had invested too much PRIDE, public money, and time into these machines to make their lives, and jobs, more CONVENIENT.

Is this Venezuela? Brazil? Or…?