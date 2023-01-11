Basketball roundup

by Scott Sacry

Victor

On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Victor boys defeated Valley Christian, 55-44. The Pirates had a strong 4th quarter, outscoring Valley Christian 18-8. Jordan McClane led the way with 17 points, Brandon Bowen had 13 points, and Landon Nuttall added 7. Then on Thursday, they played Philipsburg and won, 45-44. Jordan McClane again led the Pirates with 15 points and Bowen added 9 points.

The Victor girls played Valley Christian on Tuesday and lost, 27-51. Virginia Brown led the way with 8 points for Victor. On Thursday, they played Philipsburg and lost, 31-61. Virginia Brown again led with 11 points, and Kyla Tacker added 10 points.

Corvallis

On Tuesday, the Corvallis boys traveled to Anaconda and won a close game, 53-51. Aaron Powell led with 14 points, Derek Criddle had 11, and Leif Jessop added 8 points. Then on Thursday, they traveled to East Helena and lost, 54-59. Derek Criddle led with 19 points, Aaron Powell had 13, and Leif Jessop and Ryan Hutchison each added 9 points.

On Tuesday, the Corvallis girls hosted Anaconda and lost, 40-61. Tylin Sorenson led with 11 points, while Brecklyn Jessop and Farah Wyche each added 8. On Thursday, they hosted East Helena and lost a close contest, 42-45. Brecklyn Jessop and Ava Loren each had 10 points, and Tylin Sorenson added 9 points.

Darby

The Darby girls played Philipsburg on Tuesday and lost, 17-55. Makena Hawkinson and Kyleigh Flux each scored 4 points. Then on Friday, they traveled to Lincoln and won, 42-23, with the help of a big 3rd quarter where they outscored Lincoln 21-3.

The Darby boys played Lincoln on Friday and won, 62-44, thanks in part to a dominating 4th quarter where they outscored Lincoln 24-13. Cullen Duggan led the way with 21 points, followed by Will Martin with 11 and Hooper Reed with 10.

Florence

The Florence boys traveled to Arlee on Friday and were defeated, 36-61. Cold shooting in the first half sealed their fate, as they only scored 9 points in the first half and were down 9-23. Tyler Abbott led the Falcons with 8 points and Ethan Alexander and Jonathan Luhmann each added 6. On Saturday, they visited Plains and stampeded the Horsemen, 57-23. Caleb Brossman led with 14 points, Ethan Alexander had 11, and Jesse Padilla added 10.

The Florence girls played Arlee on Friday and won, 45-32. Florence jumped out to a 11-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Maggie Schneiter led Florence with 15 points, followed by Josie Lewis with 14 and Olivia Coulter with 10.