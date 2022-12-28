We are a border state!

by Ed Sperry, Col USAF (ret), Stevensville

All 50 states are now border states. Our southern border is wide open to dope, wetbacks, child abuse sexual abuse and all attendant abuses. It is in fact an invasion! We now have unknown illegal immigrants that outnumber the population of Ireland, or Colorado. Among the unidentified crowd there is even about 1 million “gotaways.” Does anyone actually think our enemies are not taking advantage of this opportunity? Hey, get ready for a second 9-11. The incoming dope is now the greatest cause of death among our young adults. This is a national disaster and our President says he is too busy to address it.

Texas seems to be leading the resistance and is devoting state resources in a vain effort to stop the flow. These folks that pass through Texas are shipped by night to all the states in our Union. The ocean of dope is everywhere and killing our citizens. Don’t we share a responsibility? The Feds are responsible by law; but in fact they have created this havoc. I submit that until we can get some smidgen of smarts into D.C. we all need to help ourselves. Yep, the states need to react before our nation simply disappears.

Way back in the days of the First World War, we sent an American Expeditionary Force to France. When the Commander General Pershing stepped on French soil he said, “Lafayette, we are here.” I assume the reader understands the significance of that simple statement. It is time for Montana to lead the way among the states by sending some National Guard support to Texas to help on the border. It is time to set the stage by announcing that “Governor Abbot, we are here.”

The time is right! The issue is immediate! Montana can set the example; let’s get our show on the road!