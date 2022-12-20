David T. Markette

Megan S. Winderl

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

STEVE MORTON, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE MORTON-MENEZES FAMILY TRUST, Plaintiff,



vs

WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, THE ESTATE OF ROY E. ELMORE, MARGARET J. ELMORE, and COLLECTION BUREAU SERVICES, INC.,

and

ALL PERSONS, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON, THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE THERETO, WHETHER SUCH CLAIM BE PRESENT OR CONTINGENT,

Defendants.

Cause No. DV-41-2022-0000378

Dept. No. 1

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT,

All persons known or unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon, the real property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim be present or contingent:

You are hereby summoned to respond to the complaint in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your response and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within ten (10) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to respond, decree will be taken against you by default for the arrangement requested in the Complaint.

This suit is being brought to quiet title to land situated in Ravallii County, Montana, and described as follows:

Lot 17A, Amended Plat No. 786, being a portion of Lot 17, Block 5, Sunnyside Orchards, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof.

Dated: December 14, 2022

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk

BS 12-21, 12-28-22, 1-4-23.