Stevensville’s Beller and Gum sign letters of intent

Stevensville’s Kellan Beller and Hunter Gum signed their letters of intent on Tuesday, December 20th in the Stevensville High School gym. Both student athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom for Stevensville.

Hunter Gum will attend Carroll College and play football, compete in track and study pre-med. Gum is a two-time All-Conference TE and DE in football, starts on the basketball team, and excels in track in the shot put and discus.

Beller will attend Montana Tech and play football and study engineering. Beller is a three-time All-Conference and three-time All-State LB and RB for football, a four year starter in basketball, and excels in track where he won the state title in the javelin in 2021.