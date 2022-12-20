State superintendent of schools holds Stevi listening session

Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, was in Stevensville last week to gather public input on what people want for Montana’s public education future. In spite of Arntzen’s message of gratitude for parents and educators, and expresssions of hopefulness for the future, the audience of about 60 people, made up of parents, teachers, administrators and a couple of local legislators, had plenty to say to Arntzen about the current problems with public education.

Arntzen, a Republican who was elected to her position in 2016, served two terms in the State Legislature before that, and prior to that taught 5th grade for 20 years. She brought a message of optimism for Montana’s public schools. She said that the number of children in Montana public schools is growing and “more children in our public school system means we’re going to have a better educated future.”

A representative of Corvallis American Legion Post 91 told Arntzen that he thinks a “civics program is very important and should be expanded.” Arntzen said that civics is a part of the approved social studies curriculum.

Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton) said she serves on the Education Committee and in the last session was successful in getting a Parents’ Bill of Rights law passed with Arntzen’s support. The new law, which was in part a reaction to school mask mandates during the Covid-19 outbreak, states that a governmental entity may not interfere with the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of their children unless the governmental entity demonstrates that the interference furthers a compelling governmental interest and is narrowly tailored and is the least restrictive means available, and also gives parents a legal means of redress when their parental rights are violated.

Arntzen said that a significant amount of money (more than half a billion dollars) is ready to be doled out to the school districts and that the money can be used for a variety of purposes. In response to a question

regarding potential federal “strings attached” to the money, Arntzen said the only requirement was that districts would have to report how the money was spent. She said it was important to spend the money; if not spent it would be returned to the federal government.

“What I would like for Christmas is to help all teachers…,” said Arntzen. “We need to recognize that teachers are not counselors. Let’s take mental health off their plate and give them more resources. We need mental health services in our communities.”

Audience member Alan Lackey, a Republican who in November lost to Wayne Rusk in a bid to represent House District 88, told Arntzen, “Children used to be inculcated with American values but not anymore.” He said he knows a man whose daughter was being encouraged by her teacher “to be a boy… Who sets the curriculum?”

Arntzen said that the state creates curriculum standards through a committee of seven people appointed by the governor. She said in Montnaa there is “no sexual information” in the classroom prior to the sixth grade. She noted that school boards and the community “can influence the curriculum” but any changes or additions must be “aligned with state standards.”

Terry Lackey, who introduced herself as the president of the local chapter of John Birch Society, said it’s been “very difficult” for her to express her concerns to school boards. “They have shut meetings down because they don’t like what we have to say… Why are children being taught that it’s okay to have LGBTQP [“P” is for pedophile, she added] clubs in our school? Do you believe that’s okay?”

“It’s a tough question,” said Arntzen.

“No, it’s a yes or no question,” said Lackey. “I guess I have my answer.”

“I thank you,” said Arntzen, “because you’re bright and you’re bold and you came here tonight to share that.”

Rep. Wayne Rusk (R-Corvallis) read a comment from a school board application he had filled out several years ago. “In addition to the obvious academic objectives of public education, it also serves to root our children in our nation. As proper grounding in the arts and sciences secures a fruitful future, so this common beginning establishes an important tie that binds each generation of our youth into countrymen as they face the cultural and political challenges that lie ahead.”

Rusk said later that he read that at the meeting because he wanted to say something positive about public education to counteract the contentiousness of some of the previous comments.

“I mean to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the institution and those who work within it,” said Rusk, “not to deny that reforms are in order.”

Ultimately, Arntzen said that “parents are the very first teachers. This discussion of sexualization of our children needs to happen at home.” She reiterated that according to state standards implemented in 2013, 6th grade is when sexual education begins at school. “There is nothing before that,” she said. “The trustees have the authority to decide how to handle this. But family first. The school does not take over the child.”

Later in the meeting, Robert Prince, Stevensville elementary music teacher, said that he often talks with other teachers. “There are no conversations about gender identity or anything like that. Zero. Ever… The teachers I work with are the most dedicated, caring individuals I’ve ever met.” But he said that the pay was low, the morale was low, and there were many open teaching positions.

Arntzen said teachers should “bring people in, show them what you’re doing. Make sure that schools are transparent.”

Several times throughout the meeting, Arntzen praised teachers and others who work in education, including parents. “Give grace to the parents, the families, the teachers, the children,” she said.

Mariah Cochran said she had four children attending Stevensville schools. “We need quality teachers who are paid well so they can afford to live here. Our housing market is out of control. Our teachers shouldn’t have to buy their own supplies and snacks” for the kids. She also said she would also like to see better funding for special education.

Tony Hudson, a member of the Stevensville school board, wanted to know how the growth in administration in volume and dollars compared to that of teachers. Arntzen responded that administration has experienced 87% growth but teachers only 10%.

Arntzen said that “90% of all [school] budgets are people.” She said the cost to educate a child in Montana is $12,000 per year, with $6000 of that coming from the state budget and the rest from other sources.

Another woman, who identified herself as a teacher at Big Sky High School, said, “We’re at a crisis point in our schools. There is a sub shortage, they can’t find people. Teachers are being begged to not take sick days even when they’re really sick.”

Another woman identified herself as a Child Development Specialist with a two-year degree. She said she makes $16 per hour, while her son just started working at Super 1 Foods for $17 per hour.

Ben Meyer, a Stevensville trustee, asked whether OPI could look at a statewide salary schedule to address the problem of low teacher salaries.

“That would be a legislative decision for the policy makers,” said Artnzen, “but it could be done.” She noted that the state currently has a $2 billion surplus.

At the end of the listening session, Arntzen asked for a round of applause, for teachers, for school leaders, for trustees, for parents, for children.

“How we come together with our schools is through local control working within our communities,” said Arntzen.