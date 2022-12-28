Stevi STARS Hall of Fame gala a huge success

Steve Lewis, chair of the Stevensville Schools Hall of Fame committee, was pleased with the recent gala sponsored by the Stevi STARS Foundation. Lewis, who is also on the board of STARS, said the event was sold out and about 160 people attended. He said that about $25,000 was raised from the event. That amount, coupled with a match from an anonymous donor, raised the proceeds to over $50,000.

The gala served as the venue to honor the first group of inductees in the newly created Stevensville Hall of Fame. Nine people were chosen for induction: Lee Metcalf (posthumously), John Munk, Kristy Langton Schlimgen, Joe Cummings, Sean Goicoechea, Nathan Paul, Mark Gallik, Coralynn Jones Revis and Nora Hanson. Although some couldn’t make the event, all were represented.

Lewis said that the remarks were great, and generally the inductees spoke of how they were thankful for growing up in a small town and were “grounded in their community roots” which gave them “a great foundation.” Lewis said at least three of them mentioned John Munk in their acceptance speeches, praising him for his support. Munk was a teacher, coach, and administrator at Stevensville High School. Munk started the wrestling program at the school and was one of the founders of the Stevensville Booster Club and helped facilitate the purchase of land for the current football and track complex.

The STARS acronym stands for “Supporting the Arts, Recreation and Sports.” The first project the foundation plans to fund is the creation of three new tennis courts at the school. Lewis said that altogether about $135,000 has been raised so far which is about half of what the tennis courts are expected to cost. Lewis said that after that project is completed they hope to add three additional tennis courts, and then finally a new rubberized track and other track and field facility improvements.

Lewis wanted to thank everyone who participated in the fundraiser and helped to put it on, and also those who donated items for the auctions. He said this was the first annual event. Nomination forms for next year’s Hall of Fame can be picked up at the high school office or on the school website. The deadline for next year’s submissions is June 1, 2023.

The Stevi STARS Foundation is always looking for new board members, said Lewis. Anyone interested in serving can contact Lewis at 406-239-4965. Anyone that would like to make a year-end tax-deductible donation to STARS can contact Sarah Armijo, STARS President, at 406-396-4901.