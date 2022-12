NOTICE OF RFQ

The Town of Stevensville is currently advertising for the following request for qualifications, Town Prosecutor for the Town of Stevensville.

Interested attorneys can find additional information about the RFQ on the Town of Stevensville website at:

https://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 12/14, 12/21/22