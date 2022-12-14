Notice to Creditors – McDonald

Aaron J. Tolson (#7252)

TOLSON & WAYMENT, PLLC

1906 Jennie Lee Drive

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Ph: (208) 228-5221

Fax: (208) 228-5200

ajt@aaronjtolsonlaw.com

Phone: (406) 363-9060

Attorneys for Applicant

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JIMMY DAVID MCDONALD, Deceased

Case No.: DP-41-2022-44-II

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grayson James McDonald has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Aaron J. Tolson, Attorney for the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 1906 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83404, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 7th day of December 2022.

/s/ Aaron J. Tolson

Attorney at Law

1906 Jennie Lee Drive

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

BS 12-14, 12-21, 12-28-22.