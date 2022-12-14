Notice to Creditors – Burgess

Craig Mungas
State Bar No. 6746
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100
Missoula, Montana 59808
Telephone: 406-721-8896
Telefax: 406-541-8037
Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com
Attorneys for Jan Burgess, Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JASPER P. BURGESS, Deceased.
Dept. No.: 2
Cause No.: DP-22-133
NOTICE
TO
CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to JAN BURGESS, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 9th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Jan Burgess
Jan Burgess, Personal Representative
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
By: Craig Mungas
Craig Mungas
Attorneys for Jan Burgess, Personal Representative
BS 12-14, 12-21, 12-28-21.
Leave a Reply