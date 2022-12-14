Notice to Creditors – Agee

Emily F. Wilmott

Ferguson and Coppes, PLLC

A Natural Resource Law Firm

PO Box 8359

Missoula, MT 59807

Phone: (406) 532 – 2664

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Nanci J. Agee, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-22-113

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Stephen Lilburn, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Ferguson and Coppes, PLLC, PO Box 8359, Missoula, MT 59807, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 12th day of December 2022.

/s/ Stephen Lilburn, Personal Representative

c/o Emily F. Wilmott

Ferguson and Coppes, PLLC

A Natural Resource Law Firm

PO Box 8359

Missoula, MT 59807

BS 12-14, 12-21, 12-28-22.