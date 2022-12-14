Notice of Storage Unit Sale

NOTICE OF SALE
Park River Storage
17 Red Ranch Rd.
Stevensville, MT. 59870
(406) 777-5562
Personal property consisting of furniture, TV’s, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owner’s Lien for rent & fees due in accordance with Montana Lien Law, Montana Code Sections 70-6-601 to 70-6 609. All items or spaces may not be available for sale. Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable. OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID.
18 Smith, Kevin
24 Scrivner, Dale
33 Partida, Christina
68 Campbell, Bryan
103 Saccheri, Shawn
104 Strickland, Chelsie
106 Grinnell, Travise/Cheyenne
139 Norgon, Kathleen
6D Smead, Tim
F25 Bodenhamer, William
Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will end on or after 11:15 AM EST on 12/21/2022.
BS 12-14-22.
