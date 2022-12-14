Notice of Storage Unit Sale

NOTICE OF SALE

Park River Storage

17 Red Ranch Rd.

Stevensville, MT. 59870

(406) 777-5562

Personal property consisting of furniture, TV’s, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owner’s Lien for rent & fees due in accordance with Montana Lien Law, Montana Code Sections 70-6-601 to 70-6 609. All items or spaces may not be available for sale. Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable. OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID.

18 Smith, Kevin

24 Scrivner, Dale

33 Partida, Christina

68 Campbell, Bryan

103 Saccheri, Shawn

104 Strickland, Chelsie

106 Grinnell, Travise/Cheyenne

139 Norgon, Kathleen

6D Smead, Tim

F25 Bodenhamer, William

Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will end on or after 11:15 AM EST on 12/21/2022.

BS 12-14-22.