Next generation takes over at Chamber of Commerce

by Nathan Boddy

As a young graphic designer for the Ravalli Republic, Jodi Mitchell had not expected her professional interests to take the turn they did. As luck would have it, however, her job with the Republic ultimately morphed into sales, a job which threw her directly into extensive contact with the public.

“I was terrified,” says Mitchell. “I didn’t know that I had the ability to talk to people and develop those relationships.” But her interaction with the business community became a central point of her position, and she discovered that cultivating relationships with the area’s businesses became a highlight.

“My clients were my favorite part of the job,” says Mitchell, adding that the social interaction with them and finding solutions to how she was able to help their business soon became the element she enjoyed most about her work.

It was that appreciation of interaction with businesses and the public that spurred Jodi Mitchell to join the ranks of the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce as Office Manager, a position which she held for a little over two years before accepting the position as Director this November.

“It was perfect,” she says about transitioning into the position after Al Mitchell, her father in law, stepped down from the post. “I’ve learned so much from Al.” Jodi says that she appreciates his guidance and vision about which projects are most suitable for the Chamber. Her tenure under his leadership allowed her to see there were certain projects that were most suitable for the Chamber, and how pacing is essential.

While Jodi is ready to hit the ground running, she realizes that building relationships and valley-wide projects takes time, but she is willing and ready for the challenge. Her enthusiasm isn’t lessened by the difficult reality that the Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce serves to represent a valley as diverse and far flung as the Bitterroot Valley, which varies widely in its economy and influence from north to south.

“We represent that whole corridor, and that poses some challenges,” says Mitchell, adding that the very nature of the Bitterroot Valley’s unique and dispersed pockets will be the Chamber’s focus in the upcoming year. Mitchell says that she realizes how each community within the valley works hard to promote its own identity, and sees that as a strength. What lacks, however, is a structure for those individual units to be strongly linked together.

“We want to bridge the gap between all these towns,” she says. “We want to bring them together, while maintaining their identity. There is new membership, and new variety. With the influx of people, we have a lot of

new businesses and that diversity is helpful. We’ve got to support those businesses and help link businesses together.”

One of the upcoming projects that the Chamber will undertake in 2023 will be the Bitterroot gift card, which will allow 60+ participating vendors to accept payment with a multi-merchant Visa gift card. The project, which the Chamber has undertaken with support from Super One Foods, will be different than a gift certificate which required all the value of the certificate to go to a sole vendor. The gift card would operate more like a debit card, allowing the holder to spend the money where they choose amongst the many vendors.

“It’ll be great and make things more efficient and more merchant friendly and user friendly,” said Mitchell.

Also new at the Chamber is Executive Assistant, Courtney Hartelius, who comes to the Chamber with substantial connections and knowledge of the valley through her previous work at the Daly Mansion.

“She has so many things to offer the Chamber,” says Mitchell. “She fits perfectly.”

The Chamber is also having its election for its Board of Directors for which ballots will be due on December 15th. There are 11 people running for four open seats, showing the wide ranging enthusiasm for the future of the Chamber. The open seats will each be for a three-year term.