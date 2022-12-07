Music provides a lifetime of benefit

by Nathan Boddy

Jenn Adams has enjoyed a lifetime of music. The owner of Rooted Music in Hamilton began playing guitar at the age of six and followed her musical inclinations through her education and her professional life as a musician. Her role as local business owner has been no different. Rooted Music, which she has owned since 2013, has not only been another music-related endeavor for Adams, but also gives a physical home to the Bitterroot School of Music, a non-profit which Adams has seen develop as a coordinating entity to the music store. Having earned her first degree at the University of Montana in music and anthropology, it is no surprise that she understands the importance of music for healthy people and vibrant communities. Both her music store, and the Bitterroot School of Music, exist to address that need.

“They have different roles, but they very much shake each other’s hand,” Adams says. Indeed, while both the school and the music store can be found at 100 Skeels Avenue, they are complementary rather than one and the same. The Bitterroot School of Music exists for instruction and mentorship, and operates differently than models often found in large music stores. While teachers do rent instructional space at the school, those funds are funneled back into the non-profit to fund scholarships for musical instruction. In fact, the Bitterroot School of Music boasts more than $18,000 worth of musical instruction scholarships since 2014. Furthermore, the school affords the opportunity for a like-minded group of educators to promote music education within the valley.

“We have a like-mindedness,” says Adams. “We promote our educators and connect them to the community. We work with Job Corps, the public school systems, homeschools, Christian Academy, veterans, and seniors.” She adds that being a stand alone non-profit means that the Bitterroot School of Music is flexible and able to apply its efforts where needed.

“Whatever the community needs, we try and meet that,” says Adams.

Adams says that there is good reason for people to consider musical education, and while it’s great for everyone, it is especially beneficial to youth.

“There has been a tremendous amount of science that proves that music education is unlike any other type of education we can offer our kids,” she says. “It’s the only activity that we know of that fires both hemispheres of the brain at the same time, and when you have bilateral stimulation of left and right sides of the brain, it improves brain function.” Improved brain function can mean everything from improving skill in math, science and cognitive learning, but has even been shown to increase the probability that kids pursue higher education. “It’s got the overall package,” says Adams. “That’s just a win/win for everybody.”

Since Mountain Music in downtown Hamilton closed in 2014, Rooted Music has been the valley’s only music store. Adams doesn’t take that distinction for granted, however, and appreciates that starting one’s musical journey can be intimidating.

“All of us started somewhere and we recognize that it’s an effort to play a musical instrument. The last thing you need is any kind of intimidation. You need support, respect and inspiration.”

To that end, Adams asserts that people should feel comfortable to come in and lay their hands on instruments, get to know them and see what feels right. Touching a musical instrument in person is something that only a brick and mortar store can provide.

“We have competitive prices as compared to the internet,” says Adams, adding that Rooted Music is more than willing to work with clients to make sure an instrument is a good fit. She says that it can be difficult for the public to understand that when an instrument is purchased online, it can be hard to match expectations. Unfortunately, this can be the reason a lot of novice players throw in the towel.

“People think they’re going to get a deal online, but it ends up in the garage or the basement,” she says. At her store, however, Adams says that they are happy to spend the necessary time to make sure the instrument is the right fit, thereby improving the chances of success.

More information about the Bitterroot School of Music can be found at: https://www.bitterrootschoolofmusic.org and Rooted Music at: https://www.rootedmusic.com.