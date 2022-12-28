Jewish community, friends celebrate Chanukah at fairgrounds

Celebrating the joy and miracle of Chanukah, local members of the Jewish faith as well as other faiths came together last Tuesday night at the fairgrounds in Hamilton.

Rabbi Chezky Vogel and his wife Rochi, from the Chabad in Missoula, were the sponsors of the event. State Representative Michelle Binkley (HD 85-Corvallis) along with her parents and plenty of children attended the celebration that was full of joy, music, good food, and camaraderie. The Rabbi’s son led the charge for gaiety dressed in a dreidel costume.

Rabbi Vogel demonstrated creativity in lighting “second night candles” on the five-foot high, electric candelabra (Chanukiah) at the front of the county fairgrounds. Using canisters of fuel oil to represent the traditional candles, he got loud cheers when the three “lights” burned brightly in the chilly evening.

When asked why he went to all the trouble of coming from Missoula, bringing traditional foods of jelly donuts (Sufganiyot), he smiled and stated, “These are my people. It is my duty and my honor to help all enjoy, celebrate, and memorialize the traditions of Chanukah. The lights of Chanukah reflect wisdom, goodness, and celebration.”

State Representative Binkley, her head nodding to what the Rabbi said, added her reason for being at the celebration. “These are my people too,” she said with a laugh. “They are the constituents that I care about, and I want to be here celebrating the joy and special meaning of Chanukah with them and their families.”

Rabbi Vogel told the story of Chanukah and then led attendees in prayers, singing songs, dancing to foot tapping music and enjoying the tasty foods that were brought and that quickly disappeared.

“Next year,” stated the Rabbi, “all are welcome to come and enjoy the blessings of Chanukah and share the miracle of light that overwhelms darkness and allows us all to worship our heavenly being in peace and joy.”

Submitted by Helen and Mark Sabin.