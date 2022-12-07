Hey there, Mr. NAPA 

by Craig E. Thomas, Stevensville

Rob, I missed your memorial in presence but not in spirit.

I remember when you built the new store. Quite a deal for Stevensville, but it has worked out like we discussed. Most everything I own mechanical has parts you provided, sawmill and experimental airplane included. I could have bought stuff cheaper elsewhere, but I like you and wanted to support a local guy.

I can’t recall all the times I called for parts from places like Bemidji, MN, Via, NV, Monroe, LA, Helena, AR, Drummond, MT, and all the others too. You sure did help me a lot. Sometimes Teana or Steve saved me, but mostly you did. Thanks!

I appreciated your interest when I showed you the cross I helped build for our church. It’s nice to know another God-fearing man in this world of ours.

Sooo, we’ve advanced to this stage of our lives. I would like to wish you and yours all the best.

May you rest in peace, my Friend. God Bless.